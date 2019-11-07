CRPF jawan killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, police said. Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed in the exchange of fire and the security forces are combing the area, they said.

The gun-battle took place at around 4 am when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and state police were carrying out a search operation in Pamed area, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operation) Sundarraj P told PTI. "Constable Kamta Prasad, belonging to CRPF's 151st battalion, received bullet injuries in the skirmish. He later succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Cherla Hospital in neighbouring Telangana," the DIG said.

The 30-year-old jawan had joined the CRPF in 2011. He hailed from Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. The DIG said when the patrolling team was cordoning of a forest near Jerapalli village, a group of Naxals opened fire on the security forces, leading to a gunfight, he said.

However, Naxals soon escaped from the spot when the security personnel closed in on them, he said. Search operation was underway in the area, he added.

On Tuesday, two Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the neighbouring Dantewada district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)