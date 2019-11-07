International Development News
Woman 'raped' in car, dumped near college in Odisha

  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:57 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:57 IST
A woman has been allegedly raped in a "moving" car and dumped in a critical condition near a college in Odisha's Khurda district, around 25 km from here, police said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup K Sahoo said the accused has been arrested and his car seized.

The case, which was registered in Khurda, has been transferred to Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, according to sources. "Accused has been apprehended and car seized.

Investigation is on. Senior officers are monitoring investigation," Sahoo tweeted. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the woman was waiting for a bus at Khandagiri area in the state capital, when a youth apparently offered her a ride, which she accepted, the police sources said.

It seems "she was raped in a moving car and dumped near PN College in Khurda town", Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap Swain said. "We cannot say for sure if more than one person was involved in the incident. She was found with injury marks on her body and her dress torn off," the SP maintained.

The woman was in a state of shock, he said "She is currently undergoing treatment at Khurda District Headquarters Hospital. We can get more details about the incident when the victim starts talking," Swain said, adding that the matter was being probed from all angles..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

