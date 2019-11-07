Computer operator arrested while accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Dholpur district

A computer operator was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, officials said. The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Singh, a contractual employee at the Bandi Panchayat Samiti of Dholpur district, they said.

He was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant for processing an application for construction of a toilet under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', an ACB spokesperson said. The complainant had applied for financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of a toilet.

The computer operator had demanded a bribe to process the application. The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested while accepting the bribe on Thursday, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

