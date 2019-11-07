International Development News
Development News Edition

Computer operator arrested while accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Dholpur district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 16:59 IST
Computer operator arrested while accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Dholpur district

A computer operator was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, officials said. The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Singh, a contractual employee at the Bandi Panchayat Samiti of Dholpur district, they said.

He was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant for processing an application for construction of a toilet under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', an ACB spokesperson said. The complainant had applied for financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of a toilet.

The computer operator had demanded a bribe to process the application. The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested while accepting the bribe on Thursday, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Six-day Renukaji fair begins in Himachal's Sirmaur

With the arrival of a palanquin of Lord Parshuram on the bank of the Renuka lake, the six-day international Renukaji fair commenced here on Thursday. The fair is the biggest annual congregation of people in Sirmaur district of Himachal Prad...

EPF-scam: UP Power min slaps defamation notice on PCC chief

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu giving him an ultimatum to apologise within 24 hours for making indecent allegations against him regarding the Rs 2,600 cro...

Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses, promises 3,000 more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off on Thursday 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme. He said in the next 6-7 months, 3,000 buses, including 1,000 electr...

Business briefs

Pesopie, a video entertainment and fashion we-commerce platform, on Thursday said it has received USD 300,000 about Rs 2.12 crore and aims to raise a total of USD 2.5 million in pre-seed funding. The company has already raised USD 300,000 f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019