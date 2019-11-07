International Development News
Development News Edition

Highlighting one individual won't do justice to 'historic' Kartarpur corridor inaugural: MEA on Sidhu

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:02 IST
Highlighting one individual won't do justice to 'historic' Kartarpur corridor inaugural: MEA on Sidhu

The inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor is a "very historic" event and it would not do justice to it to highlight "one individual", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday on Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's repeated request for clearance to travel to Pakistan for the ceremony. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar's remarks came in response to a number of questions seeking clarity on Sidhu writing letters to the ministry for permission to visit Pakistan.

The former Punjab minister on Thursday wrote to the ministry, asking it to make it clear if it had any inhibition on his attending the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan. The Congress leader has said if he receives no response to the latest letter -- the third one written by him -- he will go to the shrine across the border like "any other pilgrim".

Asked about clarity on the issue, Kumar said the inaugural event is a "very historic event" as India has been trying for the last 20 years that this can fructify. "I feel the event on November 9 is a very big event and it would not do justice to that event to highlight just one individual," he said.

"On the issue of a particular person going or not, or the specific travel plan of that person, I don't think, considering the magnitude of the occasion, it would be appropriate that we comment on whether a particular individual can go or not," Kumar said. He said for decades, pilgrims had a dream that they could visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without a visa and that dream was going to be realised.

"As far as an individual going is concerned, there is a process that everyone is aware of. The process is that there is a website under Ministry of Home Affairs, some documents have to be submitted, the registration would be on that basis, and they can go," he said. "Even all the details of the inaugural 'jatha' have not been shared as this is a matter of faith. Highlighting individuals is not important," Kumar said.

He also noted that leader of Indian delegation is a religious leader --Giani Harpreet Singh. The corridor will facilitate a smooth movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to obtain a permit, to Kartarpur Sahib located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river.

Sidhu had come under fire from the opposition after he had hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in August last year. Sidhu had then claimed that General Bajwa had told him about "efforts to open the Kartarpur corridor".

On November 4, he had received an invitation from Khan bearing the serial number '0001' on an invitation card for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram Haryana India Nov 07 ANIBusinessWire India The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for ...

US STOCKS-Futures jump as China signals progress in trade talks

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday as signs of a U.S.-China trade truce and a fresh batch of earnings reports looked set to restart a rally that has led Wall Street to record highs.The benchmark SP 500 index is eyeing its fifth str...

UPDATE 1-Ex-head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency denies wrongdoing amid misconduct probe

The former head of the United Nations Palestinians aid agency who resigned in the face of an inquiry into misconduct allegations has denied wrongdoing and said his agency was the victim of a political campaign designed to undermine it.The a...

Rugby-Former England skipper Hartley announces his retirement

Former England captain and Northampton Saints hooker Dylan Hartley announced his retirement on Thursday after failing to recover from a knee injury that cost him a place in the Rugby World Cup squad. Hartley, 33, led England to back-to-back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019