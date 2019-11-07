Six-day Renukaji fair begins in Himachal's Sirmaur

With the arrival of a palanquin of Lord Parshuram on the bank of the Renuka lake, the six-day international Renukaji fair commenced here on Thursday. The fair is the biggest annual congregation of people in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Rajiv Bindal performed the traditional puja at the ground of Dr Y S Parmar Senior Secondary School and took part in a religious procession, carrying the palanquin of Lord Parshuram. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had to skip the inaugural ceremony, breaking almost six-decade-old tradition, due to a global investors' meet.

He would preside over the concluding ceremony on November 12.

