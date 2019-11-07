Making sincere efforts to promote entrepreneurship among youth: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that his government was making sincere efforts to promote skill development and entrepreneurship among the youth. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Crafts and Design here.

"Our government is taking several steps to promote investment in the state. For the convenience of entrepreneurs, through a law, we have exempted entrepreneurs starting ventures from various approvals and inspections for three years. This will facilitate new entrepreneurs to start their own ventures," Gehlot said. The government is introducing an investment promotion scheme and the single window system is being further strengthened, he said.

On the sidelines of the event, Gehlot said the state of the country's economy is worrying and the impact of the slowdown is visible on the industry, the middle class and the working class. In such a situation, the youth can strengthen the economy by advancing their entrepreneurship, he added.

