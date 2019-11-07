International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: RPF issues advisory, cancels leaves of its staff; security heightened at 78 major stations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:56 IST
Ayodhya verdict: RPF issues advisory, cancels leaves of its staff; security heightened at 78 major stations

The railway police on Thursday issued a seven-page advisory to all its zones giving them a slew of directions on security preparedness ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, sources said. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) advisory also said that leaves of all its personnel have been cancelled and they will be engaged in escorting trains, they said.

The advisory, which covers aspects like security at platforms, railway stations, yards, parking space, bridges and tunnels besides production units and workshops, has earmarked all potential hotspots which could either be a site for any violence or could be used to hide explosives, the sources said. RPF personnel will escort all trains and they will be armed with modern gadgets and intensive checks will be done including with sniffer dogs, they said, adding all sensitive points on tracks, bridges and tunnels will be patrolled.

The verdict on the temple-mosque land dispute is expected to be pronounced before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. The RPF advisory also said that a close watch should be kept on all religious structures near railway stations or within its premises as they may become a "flash points" in case tempers run high. It has also instructed caretakers of such structures not to leave them unguarded.

In the advisory, the RPF has has identified around 80 major stations with high footfall including those in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and the presence of RPF personnel have been increased there, the sources said. The advisory also rescinded an earlier order which allowed stations to keep their lighting to around 30 per cent to save electricity when there is no train at the station, instructing all zones to keep lighting at 100 per cent at all times.

The advisory has also issued strict operational guidelines to be followed in case a mob is sighted on railway premises -- presence of quick response teams, sealing of entry and exit points and use of CCTV cameras monitored by skilled personnel -- to maximise security for the premises and the passengers. It has also asked zones to ensure that there is no leakage of information about VVIP or military movement during this time.

At other stations too, the visibility of RPF personnel have been increased. All zones have been asked to repair their baggage scanners, CCTV cameras and keep a constant watch on crowded portions like lobbies and waiting areas. The railway zones have also been asked to conduct anti-sabotage drives of all empty rakes which should be locked and secured after the operations, the sources said, adding they can be used as hiding places for miscreants.

All taxi drivers operating at station premises have been asked to profile passengers and inform RPF staff of any anomalies. The zones have also been asked to clear yards of all garbage and extra growth as they can be used as convenient cover to plant IEDs, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

This innovative campaign increased tourism in small town in Europe

An innovative advertisement campaign has made the small town, Vilnius, a must-visit destination for the tourist. The G-spot of Europe, read the advertisement which encouraged visitors to come to Vilnius.The controversial marketing campaign ...

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including Bengali in JEE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination Main exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali...

UPDATE 2-Iran holding IAEA inspector was 'outrageous provocation' -U.S.

The European Union and United States expressed concern on Thursday at Irans holding of an inspector from the U.N. nuclear watchdog last week, with the U.S. envoy to the agency calling it an outrageous provocation that must have consequences...

Woman gang-raped, blackmailed

A 19-year-old woman was allgedly raped by three men in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday. The accused allegedly abducted the woman in an auto rickshaw when she was returning home in Nalasopara area on the evening of Oct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019