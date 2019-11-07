Cops save senior citizen's life

Timely intervention by police saved the life of a 77-year-old man, who had suffered a paralysis attack at his flat. Harshad Champaklal Thakkar, who lives alone in an apartment complex in the western suburb of Andheri, had failed to take his daughter's phone calls and not communicated with his maid or neighbours since October 31, a police official said.

Thakkar's daughter suspected something amiss he did not open the door, and finally approached Vile Parle police station in the early hours of Saturday, he added. Sub inspector Amit Awle, who was on duty at that time, immediately rushed to the flat with a team of constables, the official said.

The policemen gained entry into the flat by breaking open the window grill and found Thakkar lying paralysed on the floor, he said. The 77-year-old was taken to Nanavati Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he added.

"When we came to know that we are dealing with a senior citizen, we had to act fast, as anything could have happened to him. He had not spoken to his family in two days and could not be contacted. We reached there just in time to save his life," Awle said. PTI ZA ARU ARU.

