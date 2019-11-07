International Development News
Development News Edition

CRPF constable killed in accidental firing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:51 IST
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed on Thursday in an accidental firing during an exercise at his unit's camp in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said. The constable, Nilu Dala Behra, suffered injuries in the incident and later died, he said.

"Constable Nilu Behra belonged to the CRPF's 217th battalion," Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI. As per preliminary information, Behra suffered bullet injuries following an accidental discharge of fire while a demo exercise was underway, he said.

The incident took place around 11 am at the camp of 217th battalion of the CRPF in the Konta police station area, around 500km from state capital Raipur, Sundarraj said. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital and was airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, the IPS officer said.

However, the constable succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital in Raipur, he said. "As of now, its not clear whether he died in the accidental firing from his own service rifle or from the weapon of his colleague," the DIG said.

However, another CRPF official said Behra suffered bullet injuries in the accidental discharge of fire from the rifle of a colleague taking part in the exercise. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the official said..

