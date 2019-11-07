International Development News
Ban on 'no entry' board in kitchens of Gujarat's restaurants, hotels: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that there will be a ban on putting 'no entry' board in front of the kitchens of pocket-friendly restaurants to 7-star hotels in the state.

  Updated: 07-11-2019 21:24 IST
The decision taken under the Food and Drug Act stated that any customer who entered the restaurant or hotel to enjoy delicacies is eligible to visit kitchen premises and can check the food being prepared there.

As per the order, the Chief Minister has directed the eateries to install a transparent glass to maintain transparency and customers can have a look at the quality of food. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

