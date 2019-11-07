Ban on 'no entry' board in kitchens of Gujarat's restaurants, hotels: Vijay Rupani
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that there will be a ban on putting 'no entry' board in front of the kitchens of pocket-friendly restaurants to 7-star hotels in the state.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday announced that there will be a ban on putting 'no entry' board in front of the kitchens of pocket-friendly restaurants to 7-star hotels in the state.
The decision taken under the Food and Drug Act stated that any customer who entered the restaurant or hotel to enjoy delicacies is eligible to visit kitchen premises and can check the food being prepared there.
As per the order, the Chief Minister has directed the eateries to install a transparent glass to maintain transparency and customers can have a look at the quality of food. (ANI)
Also Read: Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Rupani
- restaurants
- kitchens
- hotels
- customer
- Gujarat
- restaurant
- Chief Minister
- eateries
ALSO READ
Sunway Hotels & Resorts to Drive Higher MICE and Corporate Bookings In India Through GSA Appointment
Gujarat: Counting of votes for six assembly bypolls on Oct 24
Congress dissolves its Gujarat unit; Chavda to continue
Two accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case believed their action justified: Gujarat Police
Congress dissolves its Gujarat unit