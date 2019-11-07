Higher reaches of Uttarakhand receive snowfall

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand including Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri received snowfall on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Light rain in the lower areas caused the temperatures to drop at most places in the hill-state.

The famous temples of Badrinath in Chamoli district and Yamunotri and Gangotri in Uttarkashi received snowfall while the sky remained overcast throughout the day in Dehradun which also received intermittent drizzling. The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 14.5 degree Celsius.

Mukteshwar was the coldest at 8.1 degrees Celsius, followed by New Tehri at 10 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

