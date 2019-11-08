Noida: Two men fleeing on looted e-rickshaw injured in police firing, held

Two alleged criminals fleeing on an e-rickshaw they looted near a metro station here on Thursday were injured in police firing, officials said. The e-rickshaw was looted around 9.30 pm near Sector 83 metro station at gunpoint by the duo, who also assaulted its driver before fleeing with the vehicle, a senior official said.

"The matter was reported to the Phase 2 police station and a search was launched immediately. Soon, the accused were tracked near NSEZ metro station where a police team tried to intercept them but the duo opened fire on the police," Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said. "The accused got injured in the retaliatory police firing and were apprehended. They were then taken to a hospital where they are under treatment," he said.

Jaiswal said the accused have been identified as Raju Pal and Umesh Kumar, both natives of adjoining Bulandshahr district. The looted e-rickshaw has been recovered and two-country made pistols were seized from the possession of the duo, the SP said, adding further probe is underway.

