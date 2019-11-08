CRPF jawan injured in accidental firing succumbs to injuries
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was wounded in accidental firing, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said Inspector General (IG) of Bastar division P Sundarraj.
The jawan got injured while cleaning his service rifle on Thursday afternoon.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
