CRPF jawan injured in accidental firing succumbs to injuries

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was wounded in accidental firing, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said Inspector General (IG) of Bastar division P Sundarraj.

The jawan got injured while cleaning his service rifle on Thursday afternoon.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

