Bagdogra: Elephant calf hit by speeding car on Asian Highway 2
An elephant calf was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car on Asian Highway 2 at Dewmani here on Thursday night.
An elephant calf was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car on Asian Highway 2 at Dewmani here on Thursday night. The incident occurred while the calf was crossing the road with its mother.
A search operation was launched by forest officials along with local people. The injured calf was found and tranquilised and treated by a veterinary surgeon. It has a serious injury on its left foreleg.
"A Wagon R car hit an elephant calf on the road between Naxalbari and Bagdogra. The forest department and the police should ensure that there are no accidents as it is an elephant corridor. The vehicles should slow down in this area," Niren Roy, a local resident said. "Yesterday around 10 pm, when two elephants were trying to cross this road, they were hit by a car. The owner and two co-accused were booked under Wildlife Protection Act and relevant sections of IPC," Sheikh Fareed, Divisional Forest Officer of Kurseong Forest Division said.
"We tranquilised the elephant calf, treated it and administered antibiotics and pain killer as its foreleg was badly injured. We will keep it under observation for the next two days and then leave it into the forest," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- forest department
- forest officials
- people
- vehicles
- forest
- antibiotics
- owner
ALSO READ
$1.6m PGF funding giving Tairāwhiti people access to meaningful work
Centre's decision to confer ownership rights to 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies 'historic': Meenakshi Lekhi
People News Roundup: Love will help Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Diana
Five people killed in light plane crash in western Mexico
Bangladesh court sentences 16 people to death Nusrat Jahan Rafi's murder case