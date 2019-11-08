International Development News
Development News Edition

Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:48 IST
Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week. In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police personnel and several lawyers were injured.

Taking cognisance of media reports on the alleged attack on the officer, the NCW, in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, said an audio of the woman's personal security officer (PSO) and a 1.40 minute long video corroborates the case. The panel in another letter to the Bar Council of India (BCI) said action should be taken against the lawyers involved in the incident.

"The video shows that the woman officer was faced with a tough situation when a group of lawyers tried to grab her collar and charge at her," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter. The officer had to be "escorted" out of the spot with difficulty, she said.

The commission strongly condemns such an incident and urges that the matter be thoroughly investigated, Sharma said. "I, therefore, request you to take immediate steps to inquire into the matter for appropriate action at the earliest," she said.

Sharma sought an action-taken report from the police in the matter within seven days. The commission recommended that the matter be taken up for investigation "independently".

In the letter to BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the NCW said strong action should be taken against lawyers involved in manhandling and assaulting the woman police officer. "The commission recommends that such actions should be treated as gross misconduct and licence issued by the bar council to such advocates should be cancelled, if proved guilty," Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Tis Hazari clashes: NCW seeks immediate probe into attack on woman police officer

The National Commission for Women NCW on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on a senior woman police officer during the Tis Hazari Court complex clashes last week. In the violence on Saturday, at least 20 Delhi Police ...

Russia thwarts activities of ISIS supporters in Dagestan

Moscow Russia, Nov 8 SputnikANI The Russian Federal Security Service FSB has thwarted, in cooperation with other agencies, the activity of a cell of supporters of the Islamic State ISIS terrorist group who had gathered at least 10 million r...

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

Meadowhall Interchange in north-east Sheffield has been evacuated on Friday due to flooding and the services have been closed, according to local media. More than 100 flood warnings remain in place, mostly in the north of England, with the ...

European shares dip as trade-fueled rally loses steam

European shares opened lower on Friday, halting a week-long rally after mixed signals on U.S.-China trade left investors uncertain on whether the two sides are really getting close to signing a deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019