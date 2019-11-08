International Development News
Development News Edition

Panel formed to implement Shah's order for 100 days homestay to CAPF jawans

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:34 IST
Panel formed to implement Shah's order for 100 days homestay to CAPF jawans
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A high-powered committee has been formed by the Centre to implement Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive that around seven lakh CAPF jawans should get to spend at least 100 days with their families in a year, officials said on Friday. The seven-member panel, headed by CRPF Additional Director General (ADG) Atul Karwal, was notified on Thursday and asked to submit its recommendations to the ministry within four weeks.

The committee has one officer each from all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Last month, Shah had directed the CAPFs to undertake a mega manpower planning and ensure that around seven lakh jawans get to spend at least 100 days with their families in a year.

The home minister was given a presentation in September about the functioning of the CAPFs in the ministry, following which he directed that the deployment details of the troops of these forces should be "digitized" so that better manpower rationalization can be done. The committee has been given two-point terms of reference that has been accessed by PTI:

(i) In order to ensure that each jawan can stay with his family for at least 100 days in a year, a software may be designed for digitisation of deployment and (ii) propose changes, if any, in-service conditions/standard operating procedures of the force in order to give effect to the above (point no 1) objective. "The committee will look into the entire gamut of deployment of individual troops and also in composite units like battalions and companies," a senior official said.

The CAPFs include the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Assam Rifles. Once the plan is implemented, the jawans are expected to be posted at units close to their home town or where the family lives so that they can travel and stay with their families when there are no operational exigencies, a senior official had said.

In order to achieve this, the force chiefs have been asked to assess and prepare reports of their additional manpower so that the over-all deployment of a CAPF unit is not affected. When this data is digitized, as compared to the regular paper file format prevalent as of now, it will be easy for the force headquarters to rotate and deploy their troops, the official had said.

This system will also help in ensuring that a big grievance of personnel regarding their transfer and posting to a place near to their parents or family home will be addressed up to a certain extent, he had said. Last year, former BSF chief KK Sharma had told PTI that an average jawan of his force only gets to spend about 2.5 months (about 75 days) in a year with his family and if one has a service of about 30 years then this figure comes to about five years in the entire job period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Thai police accuse Muslim insurgents of attack in southern Thailand

Police in Thailand on Friday blamed the worst attack in years in the countrys restive south on the regions main Muslim insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional. Fifteen people, including a police officer and many village defence volun...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation. I have tendered my resignation to the Governor and he has accepted it, Fadnavis told r...

Australia restrict Pakistan to 106 for eight in final T20

Iftikhar Ahmed offered the only resistance as Australias dominant bowlers restricted Pakistan to 106 for eight in the third and final Twenty20 on Friday. The home team won the last game in Canberra by seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant 80...

Chinki Yadav bags India's 11th Olympic quota in shooting but misses medal

Chinki Yadav secured Indias 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting with a career-best qualification score of 588 but could not win a medal at the 14th Asian Championship here on Friday. The national championship silver and junior world champi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019