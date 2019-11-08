International Development News
Former Maharashtra DGP Arvind Inamdar dead

Former Maharashtra Director General of Police Arvind Inamdar died at a private hospital here on Friday. Inamdar (79), suffering from age-related ailments, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since last week and breathed his last at 2.20 am, a police official said here.

Inamdar, who had investigated the infamous 1994 Jalgaon sex scandal among other high-profile cases, served as state DGP from October 1997 to January 2000. The 1983 batch of state police officials, many among whom earned fame as `encounter specialists' and were credited with breaking the back of the Mumbai underworld, had trained under Inamdar when he was director of the Maharashtra Police Academy.

After retirement, his trust, Arvind Inamdar Foundation, felicitated police officials of all ranks who had done noteworthy work every year. The 1964-batch IPS officer served in Mumbai, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Solapur and Nashik during his illustrious career, said Pravin Dixit, former DGP.

Dixit was his deputy when Inamdar was the superintendent of police in Solapur district. "He worked to eradicate crime and ensured police personnel's wellbeing," said Dixit.

Inamdar would know a lot about the people and situations he was dealing with, and work accordingly, Dixit said, adding that the former DGP held firm views on issues related to the police force. Post-retirement, Inamdar was involved in social work, used to participate in debates and wrote for several publications, he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a tribute to Inamdar, calling him an officer dedicated to duty and values. "Inamdar was known as an honest police officer dedicated to his duties and values, and it is a matter of pride for the state police force. He was always at the forefront of issues like police reforms and improving the living conditions of police personnel. He also worked for modernization of the police force," Fadnavis said in his condolence message.

NCP chief and former chief minister Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, described Inamdar as a "stern protector of law" who went out of his way to help common people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

