Arunachal guv asks police to launch drive against drug menace

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Friday asked the police to launch a drive against drug menace in the state. Speaking at the 47th Raising Day of Arunachal Pradesh Police at Police Training Centre, Banderdewa, near here, the governor emphasised on adopting 'zero tolerance' towards drug abuse by youth of the state.

He also called for better cooperation among Army, paramilitary forces and police for the country's security. "Police personnel must accept any posting, whether soft, tough or operational, as an obligation towards duty," he said.

Noting that the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in the state would continue taking steps towards the welfare of the personnel and betterment of the security apparatus, the governor asked police officers, from the head constable to the DGP, to show "exemplary leadership". Observing that residents of the state have high expectations from the police, the governor urged the personnel to generate confidence among the people about policing by ensuring an impartial investigation into every case and helping every individual in need.

On the occasion, he awarded the Indian Police Medal to DIG (Headquarters) Kime Kaming, Jeevan Raksha Padak to Inspectors Padi Paying and Abraham Taying and Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training to Head Constable Talin Motu and Constable Tsering Tashi. State Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, DGP R P Upadhyay were among others present at the programme..

