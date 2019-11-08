International Development News
Development News Edition

Aydohya case: NSA, Gangsters Act for hate messages via social media, warns Noida admin

  • PTI
  • Noida
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:08 IST
Social media posts and WhatsApp messages that incite communal hatred or violence would draw severe punishment, including jail term, for offenders, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The offenders would not only be arrested but action against them would be taken under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA), District Magistrate B N Singh said in an official statement.

The Noida Police also carried out a flag march in mixed population areas and densely crowded locations to review law and order situation, as it reached out to communities asking them to be cautious against flaring up emotions by any means once the judgment, expected this month, is out. "As everybody is aware, the verdict in the Ayodhya land matter is awaited and the district administration is committed to ensuring peace in Noida and Greater Noida. We are conducting peace meetings and reaching out to prominent people of all communities to ensure amity and amicable atmosphere," Singh said.

"However, citizens have been warned that severe action would be taken against any anti-social elements who try to disturb peace by ways of social media posts, or sending/forwarding messages on WhatsApp, etc." he said. "The administration would arrest such offenders under the CrPC Act while the police would initiate proceedings under the IPC. The administration would also invoke the Gangsters Act and the NSA against such people after which it could attach their properties too," he added.

Noida Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said a comprehensive flag march involving circle officers, personnel from all police stations in the city, emergency response vehicles, patrolling units and anti-riot vehicles, was carried out on Friday. "The Ayodhya case is a sensitive matter and we reached out to citizens in mix-crowd areas, densely populated places and those staying near places of worship. People were told to contact the police and phone numbers of officials were made duly available to them so they can contact the police at anytime," he told PTI.

"People have been cautioned against doing anything that riles up the emotions of any community, asked not to post or forward unverified information related to the case," Jaiswal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

