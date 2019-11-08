25 Odisha cops felicitated for probe into critical cases

Director General of Police ofOdisha, B K Sharma, on Friday, felicitated 25 officers forinvestigating critical cases, leading to the conviction of theaccused

Seven women officers were among the 25 personnel whowere felicitated at a programme held at the Crime BranchOffice in Cuttack

Appreciating the efforts of the investigatingofficers, DGP Sharma advised them to maintain their zeal,spirit and sincerity.

