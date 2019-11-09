Ayodhya verdict historic: Raj CM
Terming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case historic, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday that everyone should welcome the judgment.
"I understand that today at least a decision has been taken...which we all should welcome. This is what I believe," Gehlot told reporters at his residence.
He said this is a "very historic" decision and appeal for peace and harmony.
