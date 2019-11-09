Ayodhya verdict: Security ramped up in Delhi, police warns strict action against trouble makers

The Delhi police on Saturday ramped up security in the national capital including parts of old Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya verdict and warned of strict action against those indulging in activities that affect peace and public order. Prohibitory orders have been issued to maintain public order in the national capital, police said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "Delhi Police will initiate strict legal action against mischief mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order."

"Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity," police said in an advisory. Security was beefed up around the Jama Masjid area and other parts of Old Delhi, officials said.

Shops were open in the area but the situation remained tense. Police presence has been increased, they said. Delhi Police's Vajra Van and police personnel in two buses were stationed outside the mosque to deal with any situation.

Police personnel also took out a bike patrol in the Jama Masjid area. According to a police official deployed outside the Jama Masjid, police personnel have been asked to remain vigilant.

"In comparison to other days, security has been increased," a local said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who welcomed the court order, appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77 acre land rights will handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case.The possession however will remain with a central government receiver. PTI NIT/BUN VIT TDS

