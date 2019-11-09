International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Security ramped up in Delhi, police warns strict action against trouble makers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 13:28 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Security ramped up in Delhi, police warns strict action against trouble makers

The Delhi police on Saturday ramped up security in the national capital including parts of old Delhi after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya verdict and warned of strict action against those indulging in activities that affect peace and public order. Prohibitory orders have been issued to maintain public order in the national capital, police said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. "Delhi Police will initiate strict legal action against mischief mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order."

"Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity," police said in an advisory. Security was beefed up around the Jama Masjid area and other parts of Old Delhi, officials said.

Shops were open in the area but the situation remained tense. Police presence has been increased, they said. Delhi Police's Vajra Van and police personnel in two buses were stationed outside the mosque to deal with any situation.

Police personnel also took out a bike patrol in the Jama Masjid area. According to a police official deployed outside the Jama Masjid, police personnel have been asked to remain vigilant.

"In comparison to other days, security has been increased," a local said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who welcomed the court order, appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation. The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77 acre land rights will handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case.The possession however will remain with a central government receiver. PTI NIT/BUN VIT TDS

TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Lanka ruling party presidential candidate asks Opposition leader not to fuel communal hatred

Sri Lankas ruling party presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has asked the main Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa not to fuel communal hatred over his plans for the devolution of power to the Tamil minority. His comment came after Raja...

Uma Bharti hails Advani after SC verdict on Ayodhya

With the Supreme Court clearing the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leader Uma Bharti on Saturday hailed party veteran L K Advanis role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement as she welcomed the courts order. She said she met Ad...

Nitish welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya;appeals everyone to

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya matter and appealed to people to respect the judgement. Kumar also urged people to maintain harmony in the society by respecting sentiment of e...

Koskinen, Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Perss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019