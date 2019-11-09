Shah welcomes SC verdict in Ayodhya case, says historic judgment will prove to be a milestone

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the "historic" decision will prove to be a "milestone" which will strengthen unity and integrity of the country. In a series of tweets, he urged people of all communities to accept the verdict and keep working towards a strong and united India.

"I welcome the unanimous decision of Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi. I appeal to people from all communities and religions to accept the verdict and stay committed our resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shestra Bharat' that is full of peace and harmony," he said. "I have full faith that the historic verdict given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This verdict will strengthen the unity, integrity and great culture of Bharat," he added.

Shah said the verdict has given a final shape to the decades-old legal dispute. "The judgment has given a final shape to the legal dispute linked to Shri Ram Janambhoomi that has been going on for decades. I greet the judicial process of the country and all the judges," he tweeted.

The BJP leader also expressed his gratitude to the saint community and others working for the resolution of the dispute. " I also express my gratitude to those working for (resolution of) legal dispute concerning Shri Ramjanambhoomi, all institutions, the saint community and uncountable unknown people who strived for it for years," he said.

In a unanimous decision, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday said that a Central government-run trust will helm the construction of a temple at 2.77 acres at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed five-acre plot to be allotted to Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

