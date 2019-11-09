International Development News
Owaisi terms Ayodhya verdict a "victory of belief over facts"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:03 IST
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Supreme court verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ramjanmabhoomi land dispute was a "victory of belief over facts." The Hyderabad MP, responding to the apex court verdict, also said he was not satisified with the ruling. The supreme court is "indeed supreme but not infallible," he said quoting a former Chief Justice of India.

The Parliamentarian was speaking to reporters here. While the Supreme Court judgement was final, "we are not satsified with it," the firebrand leader added.

He further said those who had demolised Babri Masjid have been asked to form a trust and start construction of a Ram Temple, hinting at the ruling BJP at the Centre..

