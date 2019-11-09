International Development News
SC verdict on Ayodhya is nobody's victory or defeat: Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Saturday said the Ayodhya verdict is nobody's victory or defeat and everybody should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ajmer (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:21 IST
Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Saturday said the Ayodhya verdict is nobody's victory or defeat and everybody should accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. Khan said: "No one has been defeated and no one has won in the judgment. The Supreme Court and the judiciary have won in the judgment."

"And now the decade-long dispute between the two communities has ended. Now there will be time for development and only development will be discussed," he told reporters. He further appealed to all religious leaders to welcome the decision and appealed to maintain peace and harmony in society.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court further directed the Central government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five-acre to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

