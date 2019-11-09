International Development News
Development News Edition

Hindu, Muslim leaders urge people to maintain peace, order after SC verdict on Ayodhya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:40 IST
Hindu, Muslim leaders urge people to maintain peace, order after SC verdict on Ayodhya

Following the pronouncement of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities in Uttar Pradesh have urged people to maintain peace and order. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which has been at the forefront of the movement demanding the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, has asked people not to express their happiness over the decision by coming out on the roads. "People have been asked not to come on the streets while expressing happiness, lighting candles or any other means, but by staying at their homes to ensure that no one's religious sentiments are hurt," VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma told PTI.

"In Ayodhya also, the Muslim population is being given the message of amity. They have also issued appeals to accept the decision as a process of law and not get instigated by those with vested interest," he said. Senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Khalid Rasheed Farangimahli appealed to members of all religious groups to maintain peace and harmony.

Reacting to the apex court verdict, he told PTI that a final statement by Muslim organisations will be issued only after studying the legalities of all aspects of the decision. Terming the judgment "a sort of victory for Muslims", Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the case, said: "I have been saying that whatever the court will say will be ok. We respect the verdict. Where land will be provided for the mosque is the responsibility of the government."

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar also stressed on maintaining peace, saying Muslims should be given land for construction of a mosque as directed by the top court in order to ensure that they too get a place of worship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1720 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across various venues.Report of ISL match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEWT20 series...

Iran says enriching uranium to five per cent

Tehran, Nov 9 AFP Iran said Saturday it is now enriching uranium to five per cent, after a series of steps back from its commitments under a troubled 2015 accord with major powers.The deal set a 3.67 per cent limit for uranium enrichment bu...

Fresh landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, thousands stranded

A fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded at various places, officials said. The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Ka...

Kashmir issue figures in UK General Election campaign

The Kashmir issue, against the backdrop of the Indian governments revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status, has found its way into the General Election campaign in the UK, with candidates warning against bringing the divisions of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019