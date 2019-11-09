International Development News
Child Rights NGO seeks ban on actress Swara Bhaskar and comedian Abish Mathew

Swara Bhaskar is accused of using several abusive words against child artists in Abish Mathew’s comedy show ‘Sons of Abish’.

https://youtu.be/jcQOhavTz4s

Save Child India Foundation, a child rights NGO has demanded the Cine and TV Artists Association, Mumbai to impose a ban on actress Swara Bhaskar and comedian Abish Mathew for using abusing and cuss words against child artists of the show. In a letter written to the President of the association, the NGO has listed several incidents when the actress had used abusive and cuss words against the children while the host supporting her.

"Unfortunately, actress Swara Bhaskar in Abish Mathew's comedy show 'Son of Abish', has, made several abusive remarks for children such as "Kamina", "Chutia", "Evil", while narrating an incident in her recent interview. In the show, Abish Mathew seen supporting Swara Bhaskar's remarks, while Abish Mathew was hosting the show. The video of the said interview has uploaded at Abish Mathew's channel at," said Kumar S Ratna, President of the Save Child India Foundation. Demanding action against the duo Ratna said, "Therefore, as concerned organization, I would like that you should also oppose Swara Bhaskar and Abish Mathew for their view for children and put a ban on them and also at your associated partners,". He further added that the from their behavior, it is very clear that, both of them are irresponsible for society and insensitive towards children, while they may be a role model for many and influencing them, they do not care for the respect or consideration for children.

The 'Son of Abish' is a TV show hosted by Abish Mathew.

Child abuse is a global issue and across the world working together to stop this. United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) has defined various articles to protect child from all form of abuse, which India become signatory of UNCRC in year 1999, and acceded it in JJ CT 2000 and JJ Act 2015, which is a progressive Act to protect rights of the children.

The primary recommendation calls for respectful treatment for children both in every form of communication including verbal and emotional. In its complaint, the NGO has called it a crime against children.

(With inputs from Save Indian Foundation)

