International Development News
Development News Edition

It is AIMPLB's right to file review petition but Ayodhya matter should just end here: Shia cleric

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Saturday stated that though it is All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) right to file review petition but the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter should just end here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:16 IST
It is AIMPLB's right to file review petition but Ayodhya matter should just end here: Shia cleric
Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad while speaking to ANI on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Saturday stated that though it is All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) right to file review petition but the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter should just end here. "We humbly accept the SC verdict, I am thankful to God that Muslims, by and large, have accepted this verdict and the dispute has ended now. Though it is their (AIMPLB) right to file review petition, I think the matter should just end now," said Jawad.

"The decade long dispute has ended today. Our lawyers could not prove their point and lost the case but we accept this defeat. We support the Supreme Court's decision. Muslims are also accepting this verdict. Everyone has accepted this decision with an open heart," he said. Jawad further stated that though according to the Supreme Court verdict, a five-acre plot will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque, however, this might spark a 'dispute' among the 'Muslims'.

"We thank SC to direct the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board but we already have so many mosques across the nation. This might become a reason for dispute among the Muslims while deciding who will build the mosque, who will guard the mosque and things like that," said Jawad. "The focus of Muslim leadership should now be to end unemployment among Muslims, to end illiteracy and to improve their economic condition. They should accept this decision and move forward to work for their betterment," he added.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. A decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing party Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Modi inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, thanks Pak PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, thanking Pakistan premier Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments towards the shrine across the border that marks the final resting place of Sikhism founder Gu...

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

Iraqs oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and...

Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...

Bollywood welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya case

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India. In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019