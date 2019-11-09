Will volunteer for construction of Ram temple,says Roshan Baig

Disqualified MLA Roshan Baig, who was expelled from the Congress for anti-party activities, on Saturday said he would volunteer for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. You (Hindus) build the Ram Temple. We will also volunteer. Please take us along. We will also ask you to join us to build the mosque on the land given to us.

Together we build the mosque and temple, the eight-time MLA told reporters. Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, which paves the way for the construction of Ram Temple, Baig said A year ago I had said can Ram Temple be built in Pakistan, if not in India.

We have always maintained that we will respect whatever judgment the Supreme Court delivers. Muslim religious scholars have also been saying unanimously that they will abide by the verdict, he said.

Baig appealed to Muslim petitioners in the Ayodhya case not to challenge the verdict. Our community requires equal opportunities and peaceful co-existence. This is our slogan too, Baig pointed out..

