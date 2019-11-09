International Development News
Assam govt recruits 248 differently-abled persons

  PTI
  • |
  Guwahati
  • |
  Updated: 09-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-11-2019 19:47 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday recruited 248 differently-abled persons in Grade III posts in state government departments. Sonowal handed over the appointment letters to the newly-recruited staffers at a programme organised by the state Social Welfare Department here.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the differently-abled persons are an integral part of the society and the state government is committed to their well-being. He hoped the newly-appointed employees would work with sincerity and give their best.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the state governments to take special measures for the welfare of the divyangjans (differently-abled persons). "The Assam government has launched Deendayal Divyang Sahajya Scheme under which 1.51 lakh differently-abled persons were provided with Rs 5000 one-time financial assistance last year," Sonowal said.

The chief minister said at present, differently-abled persons in the state are being provided with financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month. He also stressed on identifying all differently-abled persons in the state so that they can avail the benefits of the government schemes.

Sonowal asked the Social Welfare Department to take steps in identifying them and urged people to extend their help in this regard. The chief minister also stressed on the need to generate more awareness of maternal and infant healthcare.

"The state government under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana has so far provided Rs 5,000 one-time financial assistance to 3.54 lakh beneficiaries in Assam, he said. He also distributed unique identity cards to differently-abled persons and smartphones to ICDS workers apart from launching a website of the department.

Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma said it was a historic day when so many differently-abled persons were appointed in government service. Lauding the chief minister's initiative, Brahma said the state government would take steps in filling all vacant posts meant for differently-abled persons.

Sonowal also presented awards to representatives of several districts for successfully implementing activities related to 'POSHAN Maah', which was celebrated across the country in September..

