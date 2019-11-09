Hyderabad peaceful post SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, say police

Hyderabad Police on Saturday said the city has been completely peaceful without a single incident being reported over the SC verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, while speaking to ANI said, "Hyderabad city is completely peaceful without a single incident being reported over the SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute matter. All the necessary security measures have been taken. Everything is being carried out normally in the city."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

