Hanuman Garhi temple sadhus welcome Ayodhya verdict

  • Ayodhya
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:21 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:21 IST
Sadhus at the Hanuman Garhi temple here welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya land dispute. Senior priest Mahant Raju Das said there would be a normal 'havan' and 'aarti' at the temple, but there would be no special puja to mark the Supreme Court verdict.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. The Hanuman Garhi temple is situated near the site.

Terming the judgement "historic" and "landmark", Das said, "I welcome the SC judgement. This is a very good judgment and I would like to congratulate the Supreme Court and the chief justice." As the news of the judgement started to come in, Mahant Sanjay Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple was seen lighting crackers in the vicinity of the temple amid jubilation among his young followers.

Bharat Singh Pooredarbar, a resident of Lucknow, had his 'darshan' of the makeshift temple at the disputed site around 11 am, about 30 minutes after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had begun reading the verdict. He told PTI that the priest was feeling absolutely relaxed and so were the security personnel posted there.

Bharat Singh Pooredarbar, a resident of Lucknow, had his 'darshan' of the makeshift temple at the disputed site around 11 am, about 30 minutes after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had begun reading the verdict. He told PTI that the priest was feeling absolutely relaxed and so were the security personnel posted there.

