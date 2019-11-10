International Development News
Development News Edition

Stubble plume intrusion makes Delhi air 'very poor', likely to turn 'severe' by Tuesday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 20:09 IST
Stubble plume intrusion makes Delhi air 'very poor', likely to turn 'severe' by Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's air quality dipped to the 'very poor' category again on Sunday due to an increase in incidents of stubble burning and a change in the wind direction to northwesterly. The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said the city's air quality is expected to turn 'severe' by Tuesday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) registered Delhi's air quality index (AQI) at 321 at 4 pm on Sunday, up from Saturday's 283. Most of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the 'very poor' category. Neighboring Greater Noida with an AQI of 347, Ghaziabad (374) and Noida (353) also recorded an increase in pollution levels.

With the winter setting in, a dip in the minimum temperature makes the air cold and heavy leading to the accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, the System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said. It said the boundary-layer winds are northwesterly which are favorable for stubble plume intrusion.

"The only positive factor is the forecast of high local wind speed in Delhi during day hours for efficient ventilation of pollutants, but its accumulation is expected during stable and calm night hours," it said. An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot has again urged the neighboring states to stop stubble burning immediately and expedite the distribution of machinery to farmers for in-situ stubble management to ensure that this problem does not recur. Gahlot raised the issue of stubble burning at a meeting convened by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday to review steps taken to combat air pollution. Representatives of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab also attended the meeting.

The Supreme Court had on November 6 ordered the Centre to prepare a comprehensive scheme, in consultation with the states, within three months to wean small and marginal farmers away from stubble burning, which has been identified as a major source of air pollution choking the national capital. Acting on a slew of directions from the apex court, implementing agencies in Delhi have taken "major action" at 13 pollution hot spots in the city, including closing 23 polluting industrial units, over the last three days, officials said on Sunday.

Municipal corporations in the national capital have lifted 400 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage during the period, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers' strike to continue as meeting to resolve tension with police fails

The lawyers strike would continue as a meeting, held on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, between the members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on...

BJP declines to form govt in Maha; Sena says will install our

The political crisis in Maharashtra deepened on Sunday with the BJP announcing that it would not form government in view of ally Shiv Senas stand to not join them, a move that puts onus on the Uddhav Thackeray- led party to muster requisite...

EXPLAINER-How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis?

Bolivias President Evo Morales, Latin Americas longest standing leader, is facing the severest challenge since he took power in 2006, with weeks of protests and signs his support is waning after disputed elections last month.On Sunday, the ...

Take prompt action on SC's Ayodhya verdict, build temple as per Sompura's design: VHP to govt

The VHP on Sunday said the Centre should take swift action on the Supreme Court judgment paving the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded the structure be built as per the design prepared by architect Chandrakant Sompura on its reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019