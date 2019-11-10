Five bombs recovered from vacant house in Patna, one arrested

Five bombs were recovered from a vacant house in Chhoti Bazaar area of Patna city on Sunday and one person was arrested in this connection, police said. Three crude and two cane bombs were recovered from the house and one person who has been arrested in this connection is being interrogated, Superintendent of Police (East) Jitendra Kumar said.

A bomb disposal squad has been sent to the area and efforts are on to defuse the bombs, he said. The arrested person, who has criminal antecedents, runs a cattle shed near the house, which was lying vacant since the death of its owner Braj Kishore Singh some six months back, an officer said.

Police is investigating the case, he added..

