Birth centenary year: RSS chief hails BMS founder Thengadi

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday remembered Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) founder late Dattopant Thengadi as a humble person who always cared for others without compromising on his principles. Bhagwat was speaking as the chief guest at a function to kick off the birth centenary year celebrations of the founder of the BMS, an RSS affiliate.

"Dattopant was a humble person who connected with people without compromising on his values. He practised what he preached and commanded trust from people," he told a gathering of the workers of the RSS and BMS. He said Thengadi was a caring person who guided people on the right path and always cared for them.

Speaking on Lord Ram, Bhagwat said some people question his existence even after 8000 years. "On the other hand, some people believe in the existence of Lord Ram. This question arises because Lord Ram cannot be seen," said Bhagwat.

Thengadi, a Hindu ideologue and Sangh pracharak from Wardha district, was also a trade union leader and founder of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, BMS and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

