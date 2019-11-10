Air-Fest 2019 held in Nagpur

The 'Air Fest-2019' was held at the headquarters maintenance command (HQMC) at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday with a spectacular display of aerial maneuvering. The event was part of the 87th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force and the 65th anniversary of the HQMC.

"The objective of the Air Fest was to showcase the IAF with a view to instill a sense of patriotism and motivate the younger generation to join the IAF," an official release said. The show started with a formation of three Mi-17 V5 helicopters information followed by an Avro transport aircraft flying low in front of the spectators.

The Mi-17 VS helicopters boast of high-tech machinery, avionics and armament to match the best in the world. The helicopter along with its earlier variants has been the workhorse of the IAF during peace and operations.

Similarly thrilling demonstration of a para jump from 8000 feet height by the daredevils of 'Akashganga' team which landed with precision on the designated landing ground, it said. Slithering, a technique of quick insertion of troops into the combat area from the Mi-17 V5 helicopter by the 'Garud' special forces of the IAF and capability of the Powered Hang Glider (PHG) was also demonstrated.

Besides, an aerial ballet by the four aircraft Sarang Helicopter Formation Team and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) display held the audience spellbound, the release said. The Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) and synchronization of movements between the men and their rifles was also demonstrated, culminating with a single SU-30 MKI flypast and vertical Charlie Manoeuvre.

After the Air Show, a static display of aircraft and weapons was opened up to the audience.

