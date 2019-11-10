International Development News
Development News Edition

Air-Fest 2019 held in Nagpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 22:54 IST
Air-Fest 2019 held in Nagpur

The 'Air Fest-2019' was held at the headquarters maintenance command (HQMC) at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday with a spectacular display of aerial maneuvering. The event was part of the 87th-anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force and the 65th anniversary of the HQMC.

"The objective of the Air Fest was to showcase the IAF with a view to instill a sense of patriotism and motivate the younger generation to join the IAF," an official release said. The show started with a formation of three Mi-17 V5 helicopters information followed by an Avro transport aircraft flying low in front of the spectators.

The Mi-17 VS helicopters boast of high-tech machinery, avionics and armament to match the best in the world. The helicopter along with its earlier variants has been the workhorse of the IAF during peace and operations.

Similarly thrilling demonstration of a para jump from 8000 feet height by the daredevils of 'Akashganga' team which landed with precision on the designated landing ground, it said. Slithering, a technique of quick insertion of troops into the combat area from the Mi-17 V5 helicopter by the 'Garud' special forces of the IAF and capability of the Powered Hang Glider (PHG) was also demonstrated.

Besides, an aerial ballet by the four aircraft Sarang Helicopter Formation Team and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) display held the audience spellbound, the release said. The Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) and synchronization of movements between the men and their rifles was also demonstrated, culminating with a single SU-30 MKI flypast and vertical Charlie Manoeuvre.

After the Air Show, a static display of aircraft and weapons was opened up to the audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Seamer Chahar posts best T20 figures in India's series win

India seamer Deepak Chahar took a hat-trick and posted the best bowling figures in Twenty20 internationals to guide the hosts to a series clinching 30-run win against Bangladesh in the third and final match at Nagpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer...

Bolivia AG orders investigation into members of electoral tribunal after OAS report

Bolivias attorney generals office said on Sunday that it had ordered an investigation into the members of the electoral tribunal after the Organization of American States OAS found serious irregularities in the Oct. 20 vote.President Evo Mo...

Bowlers won us the game, admits Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma credited his bowling unit for their stupendous show in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh, saying the bowlers won the game and the series for the hosts here on Sunday. Pacer Deepak Chahar too...

UPDATE 4-Spain votes again, seeking end to political deadlock

Spain held its second parliamentary election this year on Sunday, with voters seen likely to deliver no clear winner, an even more fragmented parliament and a sizeable boost to the far right.Opinion polls ahead of the vote have shown no sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019