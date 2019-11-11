2 dead as bus hits motorcycle

Two persons died when the motorcycle on which they were traveling was hit by a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday. Pitam (40) and Sundar (22) were returning from a wedding ceremony in Un town when the accident occurred on the Thana Bhawan road near Hath Chhoya village on Sunday, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the police said.

