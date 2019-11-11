Indian Railways conduct trial run in Kashmir ahead of resuming services
Ahead of the resumption of train services in Kashmir, the Indian Railways on Monday conducted a trial run between Banihal and Baramulla. The train services in the region were stopped soon after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
The security and railway officials were present during the trial run.On Sunday, Railways officers had said that if everything goes well, the train services can be restored in the Valley from November 12.
Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh came into existence on October 31. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
