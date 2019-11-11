International Development News
Development News Edition

Man in sadhu's attire found dead with eyes gouged out in UP's Banda district

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banda
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:38 IST
Man in sadhu's attire found dead with eyes gouged out in UP's Banda district

The body of a 40-year-old man wearing a sadhu's robe was found with his eyes gouged out in an agricultural field in Budhauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday. Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said a post-mortem has established that Krishna Kumar alias Lala was strangled to death.

He added that the man had a criminal history with five cases registered against him. Baberu Kotwali station house officer Shashi Kumar Pandey said the man was living in a Durga temple in the village along with other sadhus for the past few months and was found dead on Sunday in the fields with his hands and legs tied together.

The body bore deep wound marks and the assailants appear to have gouged out his eyes, the SHO said, adding that three other persons living in the temple have been taken into custody for questioning. Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 cr in tech startups

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in early-stage startups that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem. The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology an...

Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi

The Shiv Sena on Monday was racing against time to cobble together an alliance to form a government in Maharashtra, with the Congress and the NCP mulling extending their support to the right-wing party. Amid a flurry of meetings in the nati...

Maha standoff: Uddhav meets Pawar, seeks support to form govt

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Monday and is learnt to have requested the latter to extend his partys support in forming government, sources said. Thackeray and Pawar held parleys at a suburban hote...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019