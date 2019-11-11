Digvijaya asks Goa CM to come clean over Dodamarg land deal

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday asked Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to come clear on the allegation of buying land at Dodamarg in Sindhudurg district of neighbouring Maharashtra. Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai last week claimed Sawant was accused of buying huge tracts of land in Dodamarg tehsil and that was why he supported the demand of its merger with Goa.

The chief minister later said his purchase of property in Dodamarg was perfectly legal. However, referring to the allegation, Singh, on Monday in a tweet said, "Would CM Goa please come out clean on it?" Sawant last week said he purchased 21,000 sqm of land in his name in Dodamarg.

"If I had anything to hide, I would not have bought it in my name. Some people who were involved in (shady) land dealings in Goa are behind such allegations," he said..

