International Development News
Development News Edition

CM orders filling up tanks in Suryapet dt with Godavari water

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:38 IST
CM orders filling up tanks in Suryapet dt with Godavari water

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to fill up tanks in water-starved Suryapet district with Godavari river water. Rao, who reviewed the matter with Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, said the government was ready to release as many days as required to fill up tanks in the district as there was adequate water, an official press release said.

The diversion of water from Godavari river to the district began 20 days ago, it said. Rao also ordered repair of canals, if required, should be carried out for smooth flow of water, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Swedish police set up task force to combat gang violence

Swedish police said on Monday they would set up a special task force to deal with a wave of shootings and bombings linked to criminal gangs following the fatal shooting of a 15-year old in the city of Malmo at the weekend. Sweden has long h...

EIB sign deal with Vækstfonden to support Danish SMEs and Mid-Caps

The European Investment Bank EIB has signed a financing agreement with the Danish national promotional institution NPI Vkstfonden in support of local SMEs and Mid-Cap companies. Both parties will inject EUR 75 million into a co-investment p...

Brexit Party's Farage says will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest the 317 seats won by the Conservative Party in the 2017 election but would contest nearly all other seats. In a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris John...

Chile to re-write Pinochet-era constitution in win for protesters

The Chilean government has agreed to write a new constitution to replace one dating back to the Pinochet dictatorship, bowing to the demands of protesters who have taken to the streets in often violent demonstrations in recent weeks. Interi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019