CM orders filling up tanks in Suryapet dt with Godavari water

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed officials to fill up tanks in water-starved Suryapet district with Godavari river water. Rao, who reviewed the matter with Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, said the government was ready to release as many days as required to fill up tanks in the district as there was adequate water, an official press release said.

The diversion of water from Godavari river to the district began 20 days ago, it said. Rao also ordered repair of canals, if required, should be carried out for smooth flow of water, the release added..

