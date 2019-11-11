Walayar minor girls' rape and death case: NCSC to seek clarification from docs

International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:36 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes will seek clarifications from the doctors who performed post-mortem on two minor Dalit girls, who were raped and later found dead under "suspicious circumstances" in Walayar in Kerala, NCSC vice-chairman L Murugan said on Monday. The acquittal of all the accused in the case by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court had created a lot of anger and protests by political parties and NGOs as they alleged that "Kerala Police deliberately did a bad investigation to help the accused to come out of the case".

Talking to mediapersons here after holding a personal hearing on the case with Kerala Principal Secretary (SC/ST development) A Jayathilak and Additional DGP (Law and Order) Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Murugan said police had failed to properly investigate and present the case in the court due to which the accused were acquitted. "There were a lot of contractions in the police probe and building up of the case against the accused. The NCSC will seek clarifications from the doctors who performed post-mortem on the girls aged 11 and nine", he said.

The NCSC expected the special public prosector to review his points relating to the case so that a water tight appeal could be presented in the higher court. The NCSC was also preparing a chart of witnesses to ensure that the family of the victims get justice. It would monitor the progress of the case, Murugan said. The next hearing of the case will be on November 21.

Originally, the NCSC issued summons to Kerala chief secretary and director general of police for their appearance before it on Monday. The two girls, both sisters, belonged to Shelvapuram in Attapallam near Walayar. They were found hanging in January and March of 2017, respectively. Post-mortem reports suggested that they were sexually assaulted.

The police had arrested four people, one of whom was acquitted in September this year, and the remaining three on October 25. The accused were charged with abetment of suicide and rape. The POCSO court in Palakkad, while acquitting the accused, pulled up the investigating team, saying it did not present enough scientific evidence in the case.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian- medics

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said. They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp...

UPDATE 2-Election gift for PM Johnson: Brexit Party stands down in Conservative seats

Prime Minister Boris Johnson won the most significant boost of the British election campaign to date when Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would not contest 317 seats where the Conservative Party won in 2017.In a move that sent ster...

Jordan committed to peace treaty with Israel despite ending land deal

Jordan said on Monday it was committed to its landmark peace treaty with Israel despite ending a 25-year deal that allows its neighbour to use two parcels of land along its border under its sovereignty, its foreign minister said.In a news c...

50th IFFI to pay tribute to silent film viewing

50th International Film Festival of India IFFI will be paying tribute to the lost form of silent film viewing in a specially curated section where three movies by master filmmakers Alfred Hitchcock, Sergei M Eisenstein and GW Pabst will be ...
