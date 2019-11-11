Walayar minor girls' rape and death case: NCSC to seek clarification from docs

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes will seek clarifications from the doctors who performed post-mortem on two minor Dalit girls, who were raped and later found dead under "suspicious circumstances" in Walayar in Kerala, NCSC vice-chairman L Murugan said on Monday. The acquittal of all the accused in the case by the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court had created a lot of anger and protests by political parties and NGOs as they alleged that "Kerala Police deliberately did a bad investigation to help the accused to come out of the case".

Talking to mediapersons here after holding a personal hearing on the case with Kerala Principal Secretary (SC/ST development) A Jayathilak and Additional DGP (Law and Order) Shaik Darvesh Saheb, Murugan said police had failed to properly investigate and present the case in the court due to which the accused were acquitted. "There were a lot of contractions in the police probe and building up of the case against the accused. The NCSC will seek clarifications from the doctors who performed post-mortem on the girls aged 11 and nine", he said.

The NCSC expected the special public prosector to review his points relating to the case so that a water tight appeal could be presented in the higher court. The NCSC was also preparing a chart of witnesses to ensure that the family of the victims get justice. It would monitor the progress of the case, Murugan said. The next hearing of the case will be on November 21.

Originally, the NCSC issued summons to Kerala chief secretary and director general of police for their appearance before it on Monday. The two girls, both sisters, belonged to Shelvapuram in Attapallam near Walayar. They were found hanging in January and March of 2017, respectively. Post-mortem reports suggested that they were sexually assaulted.

The police had arrested four people, one of whom was acquitted in September this year, and the remaining three on October 25. The accused were charged with abetment of suicide and rape. The POCSO court in Palakkad, while acquitting the accused, pulled up the investigating team, saying it did not present enough scientific evidence in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)