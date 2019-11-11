Karnataka: 12-ft long python rescued in Bengaluru

A 12 feet long python was rescued by the wildlife rescue team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Hemmigepura area here on Monday. The python was found in the compound of a house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Ward No. 198 in Hemmigepura, which is located near Turahalli forest reserve area.

Mohan, a member of the BBMP wildlife rescue team, said that due to changes in weather in Bengaluru, nocturnal species like pythons and sand boas are moving out from the forest in search of food. The python was brought to the BBMP head office and was later released back to a safe habitat in Turahalli forest. This was the second case of python rescue in the last three months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)