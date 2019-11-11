RSS leader condoles death of key bureaucrat behind social justice law

RSS joint general secretary V Bhagaiah on Monday condoled the death of former IAS officer P S Krishnan, who was instrumental in the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations for 27 per cent quota in state jobs and educational institutions for socially and educationally backward sections of the society. Krishnan died in Delhi on Sunday. He was 87.

Bhagaiah condoled Krishnan's death describing him as "a yogi, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden segments of the society". A 1956-batch IAS officer, Krishnan was the secretary of the Social Welfare Ministry during the V P Singh-led government in 1989. He played a pivotal role in the implementation of the B P Mandal Commission report to provide 27 per cent reservation to the SEBS.

Shocked at Krishnan's death, Bhagaiah said he was an honest officer who dedicated his life for the upliftment of SCs, STs and other backward classes of the society. "Though he fought for the rights of the SCs, STs and downtrodden people, he never approved and appreciated any violence anti-social elements," said the RSS senior functionary.

Describing the late bureaucrat as his "guiding force", Bhagaiah said Krishnan worked for social harmony throughout his life. He was also an expert of constitutional matters, the RSS leader said.

"Krishnan's death is a great loss to the nation. He worked selflessly for the upliftment of the society. He was a modern Rishi and Yogi. His life and work will inspire us forever," said Bhagaiah. Talking about his association with Krishnan, Bhagaiah said for the last six years, various RSS workers worked under his guidance to bring peace and harmony in the society.

