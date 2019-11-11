Police constable arrested for misbehaving with girls in Odisha

A constable of the Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) was arrested on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with two girls, police said. Three policemen, in inebriated condition, came across the girls at a market near Nayabazar area on Sunday evening and passed lewd remarks against them, they said, adding that when the locals gathered and the accused fled the area.

Based on a complaint, the constable was arrested by the Plant Site police station in the steel city and identified as Johan Charlse Kerketta, DSP PK Mishra said. Two other OSAP personnel were acquitted as there was "no sufficient evidence" against them, police said.

"We have registered a case against Kerketta but there was no sufficient evidence against two others as the girls did not mention their names in the complaint," Mishra added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)