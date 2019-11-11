International Development News
L-G reviews health and medical education sector in Jammu and Kashmir

  Updated: 11-11-2019 21:16 IST
Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday reviewed the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency here, officials said. Separate review meetings were held at the Civil Secretariat, which was attended by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner, Finance Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Bipul Pathak, an official spokesperson said.

He said Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo gave a presentation on the status of health indicators, disease burden, human resources in the health sector and achievements under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Lt Governor was informed that Jammu and Kashmir has issued about 11 lakh golden cards till date against the target of 31 lakh, the highest number in the country, under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the spokesperson said.

While reviewing the sector, Murmu urged for achieving 100 percent distribution of golden cards at the earliest and directed for providing an internet connection to all the government hospitals implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Lt Governor also directed the installation of heavy-duty generators in all the government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir, and also advised for exploring the renewable energy sector for meeting the power demand of the health care sector, the spokesperson said.

He said Murmu emphasized strengthening of healthcare infrastructure and directed expediting works on medi-cities, operationalization of 102 and 108 ambulance service, proper disposal of medical waste and achieve targets under the National Immunisation Programme. In another meeting, the Lt governor reviewed various externally aided projects being executed by the ERA, including those for ensuring round-the-clock water supply, solid waste management, and urban transport in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

While reviewing the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), Murmu suggested to take up drainage works on priority and follow due procedures for pre-monsoon check of the system, the spokesperson said. He said Murmu emphasized the revival of natural water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir, which channelizes excess water flow in case of a flood-like situation.

The Lt Governor directed for the establishment of a foolproof Disaster Control room capable of functioning effectively even during any flood exigency. He advised the ERA to ensure strict quality control while executing works under various projects, the spokesperson said.

