MLA heads team to capture killer elephant 'Laden' in Assam

Assam MLA Padma Hazarika on Monday headed a team which captured a wild elephant that trampled five people to death last month, officials said. The BJP MLA led the operation to capture the tusker, named 'Laden' by locals, by tranquilising the animal with the help of forest officials and his aides.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated Hazarika for capturing the elephant. "As a true public representative, the MLA offered his help to the forest department to provide succour to the people who were living under constant fear of attack by the wild tusker. His success in capturing the elephant is an example of his expertise in the field," Sonowal said in a statement.

Hazarika, who is MLA of Sootea, had offered his help to the forest department in the operation to capture the wild elephant, the officials said. 'Laden' was thrown out of his herd around two years ago, after a likely quarrel with its most dominant male member, elephant expert had K K Sarma said earlier.

The pachyderm has killed more than 50 people during the last few years, the officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)