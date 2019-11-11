International Development News
FIR against 10 farmers for burning stubble: Noida admin

  Noida
  Updated: 11-11-2019 23:06 IST
  • Created: 11-11-2019 23:05 IST
An FIR was registered against 10 farmers in Greater Noida on charges of burning stubble in violation of the law and contributing to air pollution, officials said on Monday. The farmers in Jewar area were also slapped with a penalty of Rs 35,000 each over the November 5 incidents, the district administration said.

An inquiry was conducted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration into the stubble-burning report from Jewar Bangar village after which the action has been taken against them for causing air pollution, according to an official statement. "The district administration had on November 10 (Sunday) received information about stubble-burning in Jewar Bangar village. An inquiry was launched into the report and revenue officials found 10 farmers guilty of the charges after which the action has been taken against them and a complaint made with the police for IPC proceedings," the statement said.

The FIR has been registered against the erring farmers under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), it added. District Magistrate B N Singh has warned strict action against those indulging in activities that violate guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and the Uttar Pradesh government.

Delhi-National Capital Region has been grappling with hazardous levels of air pollution since late October, prompting the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Supreme Court-mandated panel EPCA to impose several restrictions including ban on construction activities, bursting crackers, stubble burning, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

