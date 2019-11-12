International Development News
Development News Edition

Nine-day Jhiri Mela begins in Jammu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:08 IST
Nine-day Jhiri Mela begins in Jammu

Thousands of devotees from across the country joined the annual Jhiri Mela, one of north India's biggest religious gatherings, which began here on Tuesday amid tight security, officials said. The Jhiri Mela is held every year on 'Kartik Purnima'. Devotees pay obeisance at the Baba Jittoo temple in Jhiri village, 20 kms from here on the Jammu-Akhnoor highway, and seek his blessings and those of his daughter Bua Kouri.

Baba Jittoo was a farmer who gave up his life in a protest against the oppressive demands of zamindars about 500 years ago. According to legend, his daughter took her life by jumping onto his funeral pyre.

Amid tight security, the devotees, including women and children, began thronging the temple since early morning and the crowd swelled as the day progressed, the officials said. The devotees also bathed in 'Baba-da-Talab', a natural pond four kms from the temple which is believed to have curative powers.

"We feel blessed after coming here. We have been coming to this fair every year for the last many decades," said Nitin Khatri, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who was accompanied by his wife and several other family members. Rajinder Kumar, who works in Australia, said he has been visiting the fair for the last 15 years to seek the blessings of Baba Jittoo.

Stalls selling food items and all sorts of goods dotted the area around the temple. An amusement park has also been set up for entertainment of young visitors. This year, the key feature of the fair is to promote sports and cultural richness of the region, the officials said.

Nearly eight to 10 lakh devotees from across Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and other parts of the country visit the fair every year, they said. The nine-day-long Jhiri Mela will conclude on November 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Germany detains three Islamic State suspects over attack plan

German police detained three people in the western city of Offenbach on Tuesday on suspicion of planning a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State militant group, prosecutors said.The three suspects wanted to kill as many infidels as pos...

US held record number of migrant kids in custody in 2019

Comayagua Honduras, Nov 12 AP The 3-year-old girl travelled for weeks cradled in her fathers arms, as he set out to seek asylum in the United States. Now she wont even look at him. After being forcibly separated at the border by government ...

WRAPUP 1-Continental, Osram cut costs as autos downturn hits suppliers

Auto suppliers Continental and Osram plan deeper cost cuts after reporting weaker results on Tuesday, as a global slowdown hits the car industry.Demand in China, the worlds biggest auto market, has fallen for 15 months, while carmakers are ...

Devotees flock to gurdwaras on Gurupurab in Delhi

Gurupurab was celebrated with a religious fervour in the national capital on Tuesday as devotees thronged gurdwaras to pay obeisance to Guru Nank Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, on his 550th birth anniversary. People from different faiths o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019