International Development News
Development News Edition

Illegal flats to be razed down on Jan 11, 12: Kerala govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:21 IST
Illegal flats to be razed down on Jan 11, 12: Kerala govt

Four illegal multi-storey apartment complexes, built in violation of coastal regulatory zone rules, would be demolished using the controlled implosion method on January 11 and 12, the Kerala government has announced. The apartment complexes in Maradu Municipality, which used to house over 300 families, were ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court.

The twin towers of Alfa Serine apartment complex having 17 floors with 73 flats and 19-floor H2O Holyfaith complex with 90 flats are scheduled to be demolished on January 11. The next day would see the demolition of 17-floor Jain Coral Cove complex with 122 flats and 17-floor Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats, according to the officials here.

The decision was announced by Chief Secretary Tom Jose here on Monday after meeting with officials, technical and expert committee members and experts from two companies chosen for razing the structures down. According to the experts, the blast in one complex would last about six seconds and in another six seconds the debris would be contained to the site.

The government would evacuate residents within a 200- metre radius of the buildings before the demolition. Traffic in the area would also be regulated to ensure safety during the implosion, officials said.

The dates of demolition were changed considering some technical issues and it would be informed to the Supreme Court, the Chief Secretary has said. The Supreme Court had directed demolition of the flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks.

The government had submitted a plan under which in 138 days the structure would be demolished -- including 90 days for demolition and 38 days for removing of debris. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Kerala government had said the municipality would start the demolition work on October 9 and complete it before January 9.

PTI TGB NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Quarter of German firms in China planning to leave: survey

Nearly a quarter of German companies operating in China are planning to relocate all or part of their business out of the country, according to a study released Tuesday with many blaming rising costs. The German Chamber of Commerces annual ...

True followers of Guru Nanak Dev work for welfare, live in harmony: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today November 12, 2019 at Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Punjab.Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted all fell...

One phone, many subscribers: Real Kashmir FC's story during communication lockdown

Be it at the dead of night or at the crack of dawn, the lone mobile phone that Real Kashmir FCs co-owner had provided his players would keep changing hands during the communication lockdown in the valley. Sandeep Chattoo, who co-owns the cl...

Rare deer-like species photographed for first time in wild

Hanoi, Nov 12 AP A tiny deer-like species not seen by scientists for nearly 30 years has been photographed in a forest in southern Vietnam. Conservationists say images of the silver-backed chevrotain, commonly called the Vietnamese mouse de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019